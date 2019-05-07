'Once a Blade always a Blade. Our club is special.' - Sheffield United fans react to Gary Madine's jibe at city rivals

Have your say

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Madine caused a bit of a stir on social media by mocking his old club over the weekend - but how did Sheffield United fans react to their on-loan star's jibe against city rivals?

Madine, on loan from Premier League relegated Cardiff, played over 100 times for the Owls between 2011 and 2015, scoring 28 times in all competitions - including goals in the Steel City Derby against rivals United.

But the 28-year-old's allegiances have now shifted.

Chris Wilder signed the striker in January to bolster his side's promotion push.

And his decision to bring the Gateshead-born striker to Bramalll Lane has paid dividends.

The ex-Carlisle man has featured 16 times in the Championship, finding the net three times, as the Blades secured a stunning promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since United's 2006-07 campaign under Neil Warnock.

Incredibly, promotion under Wilder is Madine's third in a row, after helping Cardiff to promotion to the Premier League last season, and Bolton to the Championship the season before.

It's been reported that the club planning to hold talks over the future over the feature of their promotion 'lucky charm' - which could result in a permanent move.

But here's what Blades had to say about their new talisman's taunting of rivals Wednesday over the weekend:

@ReevesJek: "Like many before him, once a Blade always a Blade. Our club is special."

@OJW9: "@LPM1990 probably my new favourite video"

@harryboase10: "@aminulbarik01 what a guy"

@MarcusGrundy1: "Madine and beer is a great combo"

@dog_notorious: "Sorry @GlasbyGeorge he’s changed his colours"

@Bouncekill67min: "Absolutely brilliant"

@cjw957: "hope we get him back as part of plan b"

@pinnyboy69: "He’s a blade"

@Gimli_1234: "Never thought I’d see the day when Gary Madine crowd surfs a load of Blades! Once a blade..."

@StephenPDobby: "He’s not premier league standard - great video but no thanks we need much better than him if we are to stay up"