More details on Sheffield United’s promotion celebrations as countdown continues

Sheffield United fans are counting down the minutes to their team’s celebrations in Sheffield city centre after securing promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades and Sheffield Council announced there will be an open-top bus parade and civic reception in the city centre on Tuesday, May 7.

It is understood United’s open-top bus parade will leave Bramall Lane between 5pm and 6pm and the event will run until 8pm.

Exact timings and full details for the event are yet to be confirmed by Sheffield Council.

The Blades secured promotion to the Premier League over the weekend, courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday and rival Leeds United’s 1-1 only managaing a draw against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Celebrations could yet turn out to be a championship party, with Chris Wilder’s team still in the running to finish top of the league.

Current leaders Norwich City travel to Aston Villa on the final day on Sunday, with United travelling to face Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

The club has also announced that Sunday’s game will be beambacked to Bramall Lane.

United said it was in the process of getting ‘final approval’ but tickets will go on sale on Thursday morning.