Marcelo Bielsa has revealed the one thing Leeds United must do to stop Sheffield United’s hopes of winning automatic promotion.

The two Yorkshire clubs have been swapping positions in the Championship as they battle for an automatic promotion spot.

Marcelo Bielsa (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Sheffield United were the latest to drop out of the top two after Leeds beat Preston North End 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Wilder’s side could only manage a draw against Birmingham City on Wednesday night, leaving them one point behind their rivals with five games to play.

Bielsa has warned that Leeds’ margin for error was smaller than ever and laid down a challenge to his players to ensure the automatic promotion spot.

Bielsa, who claimed he had not watched Sheffield United’s game at St Andrews despite the significance of it, said: “We have to win the five games left. When you have few points left to win because you’re in the last few games of the league, the gap or the space for mistakes reduces. Anything can happen in one football game.

“Any of the results of our opponents could make us play more freely or play with more responsibility but with any result they (Sheffield United) get, we still need to win the games.

“For us, to play the games with an obligation to win is nothing new. I don’t remember playing one game without thinking we had to win it.”

Sheffield United play first this weekend, hosting Millwall, while Leeds United welcome Sheffield Wednesday in the afternoon kick off.