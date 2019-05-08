'League One player at best': Sheffield Wednesday fans react as ex-Owls star mocks former club

Have your say

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Madine caused a bit of a stir on social media by mocking his old club over the weekend - but how did Owls fans react to their former striker's insult?

Madine featured over 100 times for the Owls between 2011 and 2015, scoring 28 times in all competitions - including big goals in the Steel City derby.

But the 28-year-old's allegiances have now shifted after Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder brought the striker to Bramall Lane in January to bolster his side's promotion push.

A move which certainly surprised both sets of fans in the city.

And following the Blades' promotion, the Gateshead-born former Carlisle man celebrated wildly with fans whilst cheekily mocking the Owls' inferior league position.

Wednesday supporters were quick to point that Madine's parent club - Cardiff City - are set to rejoin the Championship after Premier League relegation.

Meaning there won't necessarily be a gap to mind - unless, of course, United make Madine's move permanent in the summer transfer window.

Here's what Wednesday supporters had to say about their former player's jibe.

@_NorthernSpice: "Yet he’s going to be back playing championship football with Cardiff next season? that’s still a step above where he should be, league 1 footballer"

@KyleDawes2: "your only on loan you'll be back at cardiff next season back in the championship"

@welchy62: "I suppose he deserves some recognition for managing to make a career out of a game he is decidedly 3rd rate at"

@ChrisTwigger2: "Genuinely wouldn't put him in our 1st 11. Cannot fathom how he keeps getting a gig. #PUSB"

@SWFCSouthy: "He and Sheff Utd go together well."

@willfg98: Gonna enjoy it when they sell him to Leyton Orient in the summer and he’s locked up again by October for smashing a woman’s head in on a night out

@KaiBenson98: "Couldn’t care less about Gary madine"

@nffc_red_dog: "Ask him where he ll be playing next season"

@Johna1981: "Embarrassing Gary. No loyalty any more these days"

@PaulAnthonyJ: "Straight back down to the championship"

@bradswfc: "Dunno what gap he's minding anyway the team he plays for have been relegated to the championship"