EFL Mitre match balls lie in the goal (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

‘If anyone deserves a crack at the Premier League, it’s him’ – The Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers players that made FourFourTwo’s ‘Best EFL Players’ list

As the sun begins to set on another season, leading football magazine FourFourTwo asked its readers to compile a list of the best players plying their trade in the English Football League this campaign.

Fans were asked for five leading players in their division (but not from their club) and points were allocated for their rank, and the league in which they play. Here are the leading 36 players from the poll, including several from Yorkshire clubs.

Described as a 'reliable' Championship performer by FFT, the Wednesday man caught the eye with two goal-of-the-season contenders - in the same week

1. Adam Reach - 36

Described as a 'reliable' Championship performer by FFT, the Wednesday man caught the eye with two goal-of-the-season contenders - in the same week
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
The former Blade, now of Bury, registered 20 goals and assists for the Shakers by the start of March

2. Jay O'Shea - 35

The former Blade, now of Bury, registered 20 goals and assists for the Shakers by the start of March
Getty Images
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
The home-grown Colchester United man has been tipped for a big move in the future

3. Sammie Szmodics - 34

The home-grown Colchester United man has been tipped for a big move in the future
Getty Images
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
The 24-year-old helped Pompey lift the Checkatrade Trophy, and they're well in the hunt for promotion too

4. Jamal Lowe - 33

The 24-year-old helped Pompey lift the Checkatrade Trophy, and they're well in the hunt for promotion too
Getty Images
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 9