‘If anyone deserves a crack at the Premier League, it’s him’ – The Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers players that made FourFourTwo’s ‘Best EFL Players’ list
As the sun begins to set on another season, leading football magazine FourFourTwo asked its readers to compile a list of the best players plying their trade in the English Football League this campaign.
Fans were asked for five leading players in their division (but not from their club) and points were allocated for their rank, and the league in which they play. Here are the leading 36 players from the poll, including several from Yorkshire clubs.
1. Adam Reach - 36
Described as a 'reliable' Championship performer by FFT, the Wednesday man caught the eye with two goal-of-the-season contenders - in the same week