‘If anyone deserves a crack at the Premier League, it’s him’ – The Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers players that made FourFourTwo’s ‘Best EFL Players’ list

Fans were asked for five leading players in their division (but not from their club) and points were allocated for their rank, and the league in which they play. Here are the leading 36 players from the poll, including several from Yorkshire clubs.

1. Adam Reach - 36 Described as a 'reliable' Championship performer by FFT, the Wednesday man caught the eye with two goal-of-the-season contenders - in the same week

2. Jay O'Shea - 35 The former Blade, now of Bury, registered 20 goals and assists for the Shakers by the start of March

3. Sammie Szmodics - 34 The home-grown Colchester United man has been tipped for a big move in the future

4. Jamal Lowe - 33 The 24-year-old helped Pompey lift the Checkatrade Trophy, and they're well in the hunt for promotion too

