‘If anyone deserves a crack at the Premier League, it’s him’ – The Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers players that made FourFourTwo’s ‘Best EFL Players’ list

As the sun begins to set on another season, leading football magazine FourFourTwo asked its readers to compile a list of the best players plying their trade in the English Football League this campaign.

Fans were asked for five leading players in their division (but not from their club) and points were allocated for their rank, and the league in which they play. Here are the leading 36 players from the poll, including several from Yorkshire clubs.

Described as a 'reliable' Championship performer by FFT, the Wednesday man caught the eye with two goal-of-the-season contenders - in the same week

The former Blade, now of Bury, registered 20 goals and assists for the Shakers by the start of March

The home-grown Colchester United man has been tipped for a big move in the future

The 24-year-old helped Pompey lift the Checkatrade Trophy, and they're well in the hunt for promotion too

The Sunderland 'keeper will only be rivalled by Aiden McGeady for the Black Cats' player of the year award, say FFT

Barnsley's star forwards would labour without Mowatt in the engine room, FFT say

The Luton right-back has shone on the left, too, and the Hatters hope they can keep hold of him

How many clubs can say their record signing was a bargain? ask FFT. 'Sheffield United can', they added

The Tranmere man has coped with the step up to League Two just fine after helping Rovers back into the EFL