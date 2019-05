The Blades will likely dip into the transfer market this summer to make sure they retain their hard-fought Premier League status and some of these players, due to be free agents in the summer, could attract his attention.

1. Filipe Luis | DF | Atletico Madrid Again, not the likeliest of transfers, but with the riches the Premier League will bring to Sheffield Uinted's coffers then why not? At 33-years-old, Luis is a seasoned, classy full-back.

2. Rafael | DF | Lyon The ex-Manchester United right back has three Premier League winners medals to his name and has reached the Champions League final twice, Wilder could do worse.

3. Hector Herrera | MF | Porto A 29-year-old Mexican midfielder with 70 international caps, Herrera would certainly bring experience and dynamism to Wilder's squad - but could the Porto man cut it in the Premier League?

4. Max Kruse | FW | Werder Bremen Werder Bremen's captain's deal is set to expire in the summer prompting interest from a host of Premier League and European clubs. With 14 appearances for Germany, Kruse, 31, could certainly do a job.

