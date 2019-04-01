Sheffield United slipped out of the automatic promotion places with defeat to Bristol City at the weekend.

An Andreas Weimann hattrick helped The Robins run out 3-2 winners at Bramall Lane with Billy Sharp and Scott Hogan on the scoresheet for The Blades.

The defeat meant Sheffield United dropped behind Leeds United in the table after Pablo Hernandez gave them a late winner at home to Millwall.

Sheffield United are now two points behind Leeds United with seven games to play and seven points behind league leaders Norwich City.

After the match, former Canary James Maddison couldn’t help but gloat about Norwich extending their lead at the top with a tweet aimed at teammate Harry Maguire.

Maguire, still a keen Sheffield United fan after graduating through the club’s youth team, was sent a screenshot of the table with the words ‘Mind the gap’ scrawled underneath.

Maddison wrote: “"Think that's 7 points now big guy"

Maguire, who made over 100 appearances for Sheffield United during three years in the first team, was measured in his reply, saying: “Bad weekend mate - Norwich on fire.”

Maddison joined up with Maguire at Leicester City this summer after a £20 million move from the Championship leaders.