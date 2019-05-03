Former Sheffield United star gives the Blades perfect new nickname after promotion celebrations 

It’s been a whirlwind week of celebrations for Sheffield United after the club clinched promotion to the Premier League.

Chris Wilder’s side will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal next season after an incredible campaign in the Championship.

Sheffield United promotion party - Credit: @SUFC_tweets

The Blades secured their promotion place by beating Ipswich Town 2-0 before Leeds failed to beat Aston Villa and celebrations have been anything but muted.

Footage of the players partying at Bramall Lane has gone viral on Twitter and the festivities did not stop there.

The squad somehow managed to make it to the club’s Player of the Season Awards Dinner later that night with some looking slightly worse for wear.

The highlight of the evening though was John Egan debuting his new song to commemorate the Blades’ incredible achievement.

Standing up with the rest of the squad behind him, Egan said that he promised his better half that he’d sing the song once the Blades reached the Premier League.

The clip has now been viewed over 800k times and led to former Sheffield United star Kevin Gage dubbing Sheffield United ‘The new Crazy Gang’.

Gage was a member of the Wimbledon ‘Crazy Gang’ after joining the club straight from school as an apprentice and going on to make 168 appearances for the Dons.

The nickname was used by the media to describe Wimbledon during the 1980s and 90s due to their cheeky antics.

Gage, who moved to Sheffield United in 1991 before making 98 appearances for the club, said: “The best compliment I can pay these guys is for FIRST time since I retired, I wish I was playing again!

“I LOVE ‘EM! The NEW ‘Crazy Gang’ #crazygang”