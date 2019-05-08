Sheffield United striker Gary Madine says he would like to be playing at Bramall Lane in the Premier League next season.

The Cardiff man joined United in the January transfer window on loan until the end of the season, as three goals in 22 appearances for the Blades helped fire Chris Wilder's side to automatic promotion.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

And the 28-year-old says that he’d like to be back at United next season, as he revealed he is due to enter talks with Wilder today.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield during the Blades’ open top bus promotion parade, Madine said: “You might think I am telling fibs here but I was saying months ago when we drew with Villa 3-3, I know we are too good to be in the Championship.

“Players, the manager and staff, I knew we were too good and I knew it was going to happen.

“It’s brilliant, personally I’d like to thank them all because they made me feel so welcome.

“I don’t think I’ve been great personally but luckily enough I am surrounded by good players – I just get the ball and give it to the good players to let them do what they do.

“And here we are now on the way to the Premier League. I hope so, we have got meetings tomorrow with the gaffer – I still haven’t worked him out yet so I don’t know if he likes me or he gets me but we will find out at ten o'clock tomorrow morning!

“Fingers crossed we will have a good chat and then we will know what it happening.”

Madine is due to return to Cardiff with the conclusion of the Championship campaign along with fellow loanees Kieran Dowell, Marvin Johnson, Dean Henderson and Scott Hogan who are set to return to Everton, Middlesbrough, Manchester United and Aston Villa respectively.