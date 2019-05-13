EFL Championship

FIFA 19 EFL Team of the Season: Championship players from Sheffield United, Leeds United, Wigan Athletic and Hull City dominate

SIX Championship players have been named in FIFA 19's EFL Team of the Season.

Click and scroll through the pages to discover the players who made the popular video game's TOTY - as revealed by FUTHead.

83 DIV '80 HAN '74 KIC '85 REF '54 SPE '80 POS

1. Adam Davies (Barnsley) 83

84 PAC '65 SHO '84 PAS '75 DRI '82 DEF '84 PHY

2. Reece James (Wigan Athletic) 84

70 PAC '45 SHO '65 PAS '70 DRI '84 DEF '93 PHY

3. Matt Clarke (Portsmouth) 84

60 PAC '50 SHO '71 PAS '75 DRI '84 DEF '84 PHY

4. Jason Shackell (Lincoln City) 82

