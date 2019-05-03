Everything you need to know as Sheffield United prepare to celebrate Premier League promotion in style

Arrangements for Sheffield United’s open top bus parade and civic reception to celebrate the team’s promotion to the Premier League have been finalised.

The Blades and Sheffield Council announced that there will be an open-top bus parade and civic reception in the city centre on Tuesday.

Sheffield United fans show their support in the stands. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

United secured promotion to the Premier League over the weekend, courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday and rivals Leeds United only managing a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The open-top bus will leave Bramall Lane at around 5.30pm before heading onto Cherry Street, Bramall Lane, St Mary’s Gate, Eyre Street, Furnival Gate, Arundel Gate, Norfolk Street and Surrey Street.

The route will be closed to traffic, allowing Sheffield United to greet people along the route.

Billy Sharp. Picture: James Wilson/Sportimage

Chris Wilder and his team will enter Sheffield Town Hall at around 6.30pm for a civic reception and drinks.

They will then take to a stage which will be set up outside, to greet the crowds at around 7pm.

The players will not be going on to the Town Hall balcony.

Chris Wilder. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Blades supporters can join in the celebrations outside the town hall in a traffic free fanzone, where the team will be presented to their fans.

The event, including the action on the bus, will be projected on to big screens within the fanzone so that nobody misses out on the action.

The area outside the town hall is expected to become busy very quickly. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to guarantee they can view the celebrations.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said: “We are delighted that Sheffield City Council are honouring our achievements once again. The event two years ago was memorable and we hope this one will be too.”

Celebrations could yet turn out to be a title-winning party, with Chris Wilder’s team still in the running to finish top of the Championship.

Current leaders Norwich City travel to Aston Villa on the final day on Sunday, with United travelling to face Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

John Mothersole, chief executive at Sheffield Council said: “Many congratulations to Sheffield United, who have gone from strength to strength since joining the championship two years ago, and should be very proud of what they’ve achieved.

“In the last 12 months we’ve worked closely with Sheffield United on two successful bids for major international sporting competitions in 2021 – the UEFA Women’s Football Championships and the Rugby League World Cup – which will put the city and the club in the world’s spotlight.

“It is fitting that the Blades will now make a move in to what many believe is the world’s leading football league and we wish them every success as they take on this next challenge.”

Road closures will be in place in the city centre from 2pm until around 9.30pm and a number of bus services will be diverted.

Affected roads are Fargate, Surrey Street, Leopold Street, Pinstone Street, Burgess Street and Holly Street/Balm Green.

The bus will travel at walking pace accompanied by stewards to ensure people’s safety and the council has asked people along the route not to follow the bus too closely and not to throw anything up to players and staff on the bus.

The club has also announced that Sunday’s game will be beamed back to Bramall Lane in a live screening.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.