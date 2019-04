A whole host of high-profile names will be up for grabs, including former England internationals, as their deals run out. We've rounded up all the Championship players set to be released according to transfermarket.co.uk.

1. Aston Villa Mile Jedinak, Tommy Elphick, Alan Hutton, Glenn Whelan, Andre Green, Micah Richards, Jed Steer, Mark Bunn

2. Birmingham City Michael Morrison, Tomasz Kuszczak

3. Blackburn Rovers Jack Rodwell, Corry Evans, Craig Conway, Ben Gladwin, Ryan Nyambe, Jayson Leutwiler

4. Bolton Wanderers Josh Vela, Marc Wilson, Will Buckley, Craig Noone, Andrew Taylor, David Wheater, Mark Beevers, Jack Jobbs, Mark Little, Clayton Donaldson, Jake Turner

