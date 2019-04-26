Sheffield United take on Ipswich Town at Bramall Lane this weekend in one of the most important games in the club’s history.

A win for the Blades all but guarentees their promotion to the Premier League, plunging Leeds United six points behind with two games to play and a far inferior goal difference.

Sheffield United fans at Bramall Lane (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Whilst exciting may be reaching fever pitch at Bramall Lane, the English Football League has asked Blades fans to keep off it.

The EFL has sent out a strict warning to all clubs, reminding them of the health and safety consequences of a pitch invasion.

Supporters have been warned they could be banned or face a criminal conviction if they run out on the pitch.

An EFL spokesperson said: “We understand that the end-of-season fixtures are charged with emotion, as supporters experience the highs and lows of a league campaign finale. #

“However, with final home league matches taking place over the weekends of 27 / 28 April and 4 / 5 May, the safety of players, managers, fans and match officials must remain of paramount importance.

“Supporters who encroach on the pitch risk facing a banning order as well as a criminal conviction, while the Club they support could also face a fine.

“Celebrations in the form of a ‘lap of honour’ upon the completion of a Club’s final home League fixture could also be hindered, with players and staff unable to take to the pitch in the event of a pitch incursion.

“Supporters are advised to enjoy the occasion, but be wary of the potential repercussions for entering the field of play.”