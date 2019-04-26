Sheffield United take on Ipswich Town at Bramall Lane this weekend in one of the most important games in the club’s history.
A win for the Blades all but guarentees their promotion to the Premier League, plunging Leeds United six points behind with two games to play and a far inferior goal difference.
Whilst exciting may be reaching fever pitch at Bramall Lane, the English Football League has asked Blades fans to keep off it.
The EFL has sent out a strict warning to all clubs, reminding them of the health and safety consequences of a pitch invasion.
Supporters have been warned they could be banned or face a criminal conviction if they run out on the pitch.
An EFL spokesperson said: "We understand that the end-of-season fixtures are charged with emotion, as supporters experience the highs and lows of a league campaign finale.
“However, with final home league matches taking place over the weekends of 27 / 28 April and 4 / 5 May, the safety of players, managers, fans and match officials must remain of paramount importance.
“Supporters who encroach on the pitch risk facing a banning order as well as a criminal conviction, while the Club they support could also face a fine.
“Celebrations in the form of a ‘lap of honour’ upon the completion of a Club’s final home League fixture could also be hindered, with players and staff unable to take to the pitch in the event of a pitch incursion.
“Supporters are advised to enjoy the occasion, but be wary of the potential repercussions for entering the field of play.”