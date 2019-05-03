Council issue list of rules Sheffield United fans must follow during open top bus parade

Have your say

Sheffield United fans will be able to toast their club's incredible achievements on Tuesday with an open top bus parade and civic reception.

The Blades clinched promotion to the Premier League last weekend after just two years in the Championship, following their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Sheffield United open top bus parade - Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Players and fans alike have spent the week celebrating, some more than others, but the party isn’t over just yet.

Chris Wilder’s side can still win the Championship title on Sunday, if they beat Stoke City away and hope Norwich City lose away at Aston Villa.

Whatever the result, fans will have the chance to properly congratulate their heroes with an open top bus parade and civic reception at Sheffield Town Hall.

The celebrations will take place between 5.30-8pm with the bus going from Bramall Lane to Sheffield Town Hall.

The open top bus, which will take the team's players and coaching staff through the streets of Sheffield, will leave Bramall Lane at 5.30pm, to arrive at the Sheffield Town Hall for around 6.30pm.

Blades supporters can join in the celebrations outside the Town Hall in a traffic free fanzone or line the streets as the bus travels past at walking pace, accompanied by stewards.

Sheffield City Council has now issued a list of rules that Sheffield United fans must follow during the celebrations.

Rules fans must follow

- Do not follow the bus too closely. This is not only potentially very dangerous, but will also delay proceedings for the whole evening's celebration

- Be respectful of and listen to instructions from stewards

- Do not throw anything up in to the open top bus

- Do not bring glass bottles in to the fanzone

- Do not throw cans, cups or other solid objects in to the air, across crowds or over barriers

- Do not set off smoke bombs

- Do not attempt to enter the barrier areas

- Be respectful and do not swear

- Be aware of others around them during celebrations

- Listen to instructions from stewards assisting the event

- Make sure children are accompanied at all times

Which roads are closed?

- 2pm-9.30pm: Fargate, Surrey Street, Leopold Street, Pinstone Street, Burgess Street and Holly Street/Balm Green

- 5pm-6.30pm: Rolling road closures from Cherry Street, onto Bramall Lane, across St Mary's Gate roundabout, along Eyre Street, across Furnival Gate Roundabout, along Arundel Gate, onto Norfolk Street and into Surrey Street

What are the timings?

5.30pm: Open top bus leaves Bramall Lane

6.30pm: Bus arrives at Sheffield Town Hall

7.00pm: SUFC Players presented to crowd at front of Town Hall