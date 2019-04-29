Comedian mocks Steve Bruce at Sheffield United’s Player of the Year Awards Dinner 

Sheffield Wednesday fans gave been less than impressed after a comedian mocked Steve Bruce at Sheffield United’s Player of the Year Awards Dinner last night.

Impressionist Darren Farley appeared at the event, held in the Platinum Suite at Bramall Lane, as the Blades celebrated their promotion to the Premier League.

David McGoldrick was voted as the Player of the Season while Billy Sharp won Players’ Player of the Year.

On loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson won Community Player and Young Player of the Year while Chris Basham won the goal of the season competition.

Celebrations carried on long into the night but Sheffield Wednesday fans weren’t too impressed by the night’s entertainment.

Farley, famous for his impersonations of sporting characters, had the crowd in stitches as he did his best Bruce impression.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

In the clip, Farley can be heard saying he was ‘absolutely ******* furious that Sheffield United had been promoted’ and that he was ‘in the Carribean six months ago watching cricket’.

Farley has already done a Bruce impersonation when the 58-year-old took over at Hillsborough.

The impressionist pretends to have made a mistake at which club he has taken over, believing he had signed to be manager of Sheffield United.

Bruce was named as the new Sheffield Wednesday manager on January 2 but only took up his post in February due to personal reasons.

The Owls have gone from strength to strength under Bruce, losing just two of their 17 games under the former Manchester United defender.