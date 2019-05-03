'Clever and classy': Sheffield United's Billy Sharp claims Sheffield Wednesday owner's controversial statement will put pressure on Owls players

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri publicly congratulated the Blades on their achieving automatic promotion earlier in the week, which sparked a mixed response from fans both clubs.

At the end of what has been a feisty week for Sheffield football, Blades stars Billy Sharp and George Baldock gave their verdict on the Owls owner's statement.

Speaking to Alan Biggs on Sheffield Live, Baldock said: "I thought it was quite classy to be honest. The way it was written, I don't think it was over the top or anything. I think it was just a general statement saying it's good for the city of Sheffield, and saying to his team 'This is what we want to do, and let's replicate it next year and get ourselves promoted.'"

Sharp added: "I think it's quite clever, he's come out looking like a classy guy. He didn't have to do that, and I think it's quite clever that he's put a bit of pressure on his players to say 'Look, we want to taste this again.'"

He added: "Sheffield Wednesday is a great club; we're just having the better of them at the minute."

The duo were also asked to give their verdict on a group of Blades fans paying for a plane to fly over Hillsbrough on Saturday, with a banner proclaiming: 'MIND THE GAP...THE CITY IS OURS'.

Sharp said: "I've seen a homemade banner in Hillsborough on a bridge - so I think it might be something to do with that."

The Owls will cap off their season against Queen's Park Rangers this weekend, while the Blades travel to Stoke City, where they could be crowned champions should they win and Norwich City lose to Aston Villa.