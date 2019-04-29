Chris Wilder reveals when he plans to start drinking again after Sheffield United promotion 

It’s been a heavy weekend for Sheffield United fans and players and it doesn’t look like the celebrations will stop anytime soon.

Chris Wilder’s side were promoted to the Premier League on Sunday after beating Ipswich Town 2-0 followed by Leeds United being held to a draw at Aston Villa.

Villa’s draw with Leeds sparked huge celebrations among the Sheffield United team on Sunday while the party continued at the awards ceremony that evening.

Hilarious footage of the players celebrating their incredible achievement has gone viral on Twitter with some of the players sure to have sore heads this morning.

Wilder was filmed spraying a beer at one Sky Sports reporter yesterday while dancing with the squad and the boss revealed he’s got no plans on taking it lightly anytime soon.

Speaking to Sky Sports this morning, Wilder was asked how long the celebrations will go on for and when the ‘fuzziness’ will disappear.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder - Nick Potts/PA Wire

Wilder joked that he would be ‘giving it another go in about half an hour’.

Sheffield United can still clinch the Championship title with victory away at Stoke City on Sunday, if Norwich City lose away at Aston Villa.