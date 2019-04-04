Championship rumours: Sheffield Wednesday eye French star | Aston Villa duo wanted by Bundesliga club | Derby face competition for goalkeeper | Updates on Leeds, Ipswich and Stoke
Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:
Former Swansea City managerFrancesco Guidolin wants to manage in the Premier League or Championshipafter rejecting offers from Italian clubs. (Tribalfootball)
Stoke City midfielderCharlie Adam hopes to sign a new contract with the club after being brought back into the first-team picture under Nathan Jones. (Stoke On Trent Live)
Meanwhile,Badou Ndiaye has told Stokehe will not play for the club in the Championship next season. (Fotospor)
Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Ipswich Town are among the teams interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Jubril Okedina with his contract set to expire in the summer. (All Nigeria Soccer)
