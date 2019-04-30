Can Sheffield United do a Leicester City? The incredible odds on Blades winning the Premier League

Have your say

Sheffield United are in party mode after winning promotion to the Premier League this weekend.

Chris Wilder’s side secured promotion after winning at home to Ipswich before Leeds failed to beat Aston Villa on Sunday.

Sheffield United promotion party - Credit: Sheffield United

The Blades will now be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea next season but how well can they perform?

Bookmakers have already predicted how well Sheffield United will do next year and it’s fair to say they’re not too confident.

Sheffield United, as well as newly promoted Norwich City, are 2500/1 outsiders to win the Premier League with Manchester City the favoruites at 8/11.

Despite the long odds, history has taught us to never write off the underdogs.

Leicester City made history when they won the Premier League in 2015/16, costing the bookies millions by beating their 5000/1 odds.

So who knows what next season will bring?