It was another late night for some Sheffield United stars as the promotion party continues.

The Blades have been celebrating their incredible achievement of reaching the Premier League after Leeds failed to beat Aston Villa on Sunday.

Footage of players drinking and singing with fans has been widely shared on social media and it seems like there’s no end in sight to this.

From Richard Stearman pouring beer on his face to Paul Coutts doing Cointreau bombs with fans, it’s certainly been an eventful few days in Sheffield.

And it was another heavy night of drinking yesterday for some of the Sheffield United stars as they attended the Star Football Awards.

Chris Basham picked up the Sheffield United Player of the Year award with Dean Henderson scooping the Gordon Banks Young Player of the Year.

Billy Sharp was in a celebratory mood after winning the Outstanding Achievement Award and decided to toast the accolade in true Sheffield fashion.

The Sheffield United captain was more than happy to take a break from partying in Viper Rooms and send a birthday message to a fan on his 40th birthday.

In the video, uploaded by Damian Shanahan, Sharp gives a pitch-perfect rending of ‘We’re on our way’ before finishing with ‘we’re ******* on our way to the Premier League son, enjoy your birthday’.

The Blades still have a chance to win the Championship title when they travel to Stoke City on Sunday.

A win against Stoke and a defeat for Norwich against Aston Villa would see Chris Wilder’s side promoted to the Premier League as champions.