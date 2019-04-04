Billy Sharp ‘reveals’ his next career move after Sheffield United in hilarious tweet

It’s been an incredible season for Sheffield United and Billy Sharp with the Blades dreaming of automatic promotion.

The United skipper is the club’s leading goalscorer this season, having found the net 24 times already, and was recently named in the Sky Bet Championship’s Team of the Year.

Billy Sharp - James Wilson/Sportimage

Sharp and the rest of the United squad will be dreaming of playing in the Premier League next season with the Blades two points off the automatic promotion spots.

However, it seems the 33-year-old striker could be swapping the Premier League for Non-League in a few years time if his tweets are anything to go by.

Retford United, who play in the Central Midlands Football League, announced Liam Kay as their new manager yesterday after being ‘inundated with applications’.

The club said: “Liam has shown his drive and ambition whilst managing the development team. This type of attitude is a breath of fresh air much needed within the First Team.

“Liam has a wide range of experience within various non-league football teams, his tactical thinking and knowledge of the game I am sure will help to guide and push the team further.

“I am excited to see what Liam brings, and with his help turn the club into an environment where players have the opportunity to develop their skills and grow as players, from juniors to development to first team.”

Upon hearing the news, Sharp sent a congratulatory message to Liam, even joking that he might be joining to help out at some point.

He tweeted: “Go on then son @LiamKay11 good luck pal, keep him as manager for 3/4 years Mr Chairman and I’ll sign.”