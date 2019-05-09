Barnsley fans furious after club given Sheffield United’s ‘plain’ bus for promotion parade 

Barnsley fans and players turned out in force last night to celebrate the club’s automatic promotion from League One.

Daniel Stendel’s men will be eagerly anticipating games against Sheffield Wednesday next season after finishing the season second, three points behind league winners Luton Town.

The club celebrated the incredible achievement with an open top bus parade through the town centre yesterday, with thousands of fans braving the rain for the party.

However, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the bus had been used the day previously when Sheffield United celebrated their promotion to the Premier League.

Fans fumed that, while Sheffield United’s bus had been wrapped with images of the players celebrating, theirs was left plain.

Instead a German flag behind the Barnsley emblem was draped over the front of the bus and club scarves hung over the edge.

Luke Allsop noticed the bus controversy and tweeted: “So we've ended up with the same bus Sheffield United had. Just re painted... They get it wrapped ours is plain #BarnsleyFC”

Speaking before the parade, Mayor of Barnsley Coun Steve Green said: “We’re over the moon that the Super Reds have secured promotion to the Championship – it has been a fantastic season and the players and Head Coach have been terrific.

“We hope that there will be a sea of supporters in the town centre on Wednesday to show the Tykes how proud Barnsley is of them.”

Stendel said: “This is a big achievement for us, we have achieved our goal of automatic promotion. We have one game to go and the focus remains on that, but after Saturday we know we can celebrate properly with our fans too.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped us along the way and to help arrange our celebrations. We are looking forward to seeing everyone.”