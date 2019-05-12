‘A bit of a prima donna’ … ‘Does he need a lift?’ Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans react to report linking Blades with £14m move for Owls star Fernando Forestieri Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Fernando Forestieri has this morning been the subject of paper talk linking him with a cross-Steel City move from Wednesday to United. This is how fans of both sides reacted to the report on Twitter. Blades John Fleck gets to grips with Owls Fernando Forestieri......Pic Steve Ellis Stoke City 2-2 Sheffield United: After a draw at the bet365 Stadium, now it’s destination Premier League