Blades fans have got a rough idea of what the squad is going to look like for the new campaign, but who does Chris Wilder want to be wearing a United shirt next season and who will be allowed to leave the club? Here’s what we know so far...

1. Daniel Lafferty - Leave Lafferty was confirmed on United's list of released players and will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer.

2. George Baldock - Stay He's been key in United's promotion campaign this season and should get a crack at life in the Premier League next season.

3. Scott Hogan - Leave Made some contribution since he joined on loan from Aston Villa but is due to return to his parent club - there hasn't been any real talk of him coming back either permanently or on loan next season.

4. John Fleck - jury's out Fleck should stay and is still under contract but has attracted attention in the last two transfer windows, so who knows if other Premier League clubs could come sniffing around again.

