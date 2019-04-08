Best photos from Sheffield United's win

21 of the best photos from Sheffield United's huge win over Preston North End

Sheffield United moved back into the automatic promotion spots on Saturday with a 1-0 win against Preston North End.

More than 5,500 fans made the trip over to Preston to watch as David McGoldrick struck the only goal of the game. Check out the best photos below.

It was enough to settle the sides

1. David McGoldrick's celebrates his goal

It was enough to settle the sides
More than 5,500 fans packed into Deepdale

2. Sheffield United fans were in great spirits

More than 5,500 fans packed into Deepdale
It was turned away by Rudd

3. John Egan gets onto the end of a corner

It was turned away by Rudd
He prodded home from close range

4. McGoldrick celebrates his goal

He prodded home from close range
