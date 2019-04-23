A David McGoldrick brace and an Enda Stevens goal means the Blades could be promoted this weekend if results go their way. Check out the best pictures from the KCOM Stadium here.

Enda Stevens celebrates Enda Stevens put the Blades 3-0 up before half time

Robbie McKenzie tackles Scott Hogan Hogan replaced Gary Madine in the attack

Enda Stevens celebrates with the team He tuned home following George Baldock's assist

Chris Wilder and Alan Knill Wilder pushed Knill in front of the fans to take the plaudits

