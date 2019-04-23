Sheffield United celebrate

18 of the best action shots from Hull City as Sheffield United close in on remarkable Premier League return

The Premier League is within touching distance for Sheffield United after a superb win away at Hull City on Easter Monday. 

A David McGoldrick brace and an Enda Stevens goal means the Blades could be promoted this weekend if results go their way. Check out the best pictures from the KCOM Stadium here. 

Enda Stevens put the Blades 3-0 up before half time

1. Enda Stevens celebrates

Hogan replaced Gary Madine in the attack

2. Robbie McKenzie tackles Scott Hogan

He tuned home following George Baldock's assist

3. Enda Stevens celebrates with the team

Wilder pushed Knill in front of the fans to take the plaudits

4. Chris Wilder and Alan Knill

