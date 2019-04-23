18 of the best action shots from Hull City as Sheffield United close in on remarkable Premier League return
The Premier League is within touching distance for Sheffield United after a superb win away at Hull City on Easter Monday.
A David McGoldrick brace and an Enda Stevens goal means the Blades could be promoted this weekend if results go their way. Check out the best pictures from the KCOM Stadium here.
1. Enda Stevens celebrates
Enda Stevens put the Blades 3-0 up before half time
2. Robbie McKenzie tackles Scott Hogan
Hogan replaced Gary Madine in the attack
3. Enda Stevens celebrates with the team
He tuned home following George Baldock's assist
4. Chris Wilder and Alan Knill
Wilder pushed Knill in front of the fans to take the plaudits
