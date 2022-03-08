Sheffield United v Middlesbrough: Blades make ONE change for Chris Wilder's return
Sheffield United have made one change to their side for this evening’s clash against Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.
Ben Osborn comes in for Femi Seriki, and will play on the right against Chris Wilder’s side.
Blades: Foderingham, Osborn, B Davies, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Berge, Fleck, Gibbs-White, Sharp.
Subs: A Davies, McBurnie, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Gordon, Jebbison, Seriki.
Wilder has made three changes to his side, with Marc Bola, Lee Peltier and Andraz Sporar.
Boro: Lumley, Fry, Tavernier, Sporar, Peltier, Howson, McNair, Crooks, Connolly, Bola, Jones.
Subs: Taylor, Watmore, Bamba, Siliki, Daniels, Coburn, Balogun.
