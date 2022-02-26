Millwall v Sheffield United: Gibbs-White OUT - Blades make FOUR changes for clash at The Den

Sheffield United have made four changes to their side to face Millwall at The Den this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 2:34 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th February 2022, 2:51 pm

From the victory over Blackburn Rovers in midweek, Charlie Goode drops out through suspension. Sander Berge, John Fleck and Morgan Gibbs-White also miss out.

Oli McBurnie, Conor Hourihane, Iliman Ndiaye and Kyron Gordon come in.

Young Joe Starbuck is named on the bench for the Blades.

Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers is closed down by Kyron Gordon of Sheffield United (Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Gordon, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Sharp, McBurnie.

Subs: A. Davies, B. Davies, Fleck, Berge, Gibbs-White, Jebbison, Starbuck.

Millwall have named an unchanged side.

Millwall: Bialkowski, Murray Wallace, Cooper, Hutchinson, Malone, Mitchell, Saville, McNamara, Jed Wallace, Bennett, Burey.

Subs: Long, Pearce, Mahoney, Afobe, Ballard, Evans, Lovelace.

Referee: Michael Salisbury (Lancashire)

