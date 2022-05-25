Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Sheffield United revealed their retained list yesterday after confirming their place in the Championship next season.
There were no real surprises on the list with the likes of Tyrese-Bailey Green, Beau Anderson and Ethan Slater all released.
The club have activated contract extensions for Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn, Harry Boyes and Kyron Gordon, while a number of players including Adam Davies and Jake Eastwood have been offered new deals.
Meanwhile, the Blades had already confirmed the departures of David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman.
1. Fulham linked with €15m midfielder
Fulham are reportedly keen on bringing Braga midfielder Almoatasembellah Al Musrati to the Premier League. The Portuguese club will reportedly demand around €15 million for his services. (Sport Witness)
2. West Brom closing in on free agent coup
West Brom are hopeful of sealing a deal to sign Jed Wallace this summer after his contract with Millwall expired. The winger is considered one of the best players in the Championship and has attracted a lot of interest. (Football League World)
3. Lilywhites target Derby County defender
Preston North End are thought to be eyeing a move for Derby County's Nathan Byrne once his contract expires this summer. Millwall and Stoke City are reported to be interested too. (Football Insider)
4. Ipswich Town eye swoop for Tykes ace
Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow is reportedly a target for Ipswich Town this summer following their relegation. The 27-year-old only has a year remaining on his current contract. (Football League World)