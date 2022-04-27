Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Sheffield United tightened their grip on a play-off spot as they beat Cardiff City at the weekend, leaving them three points into the top six.

With only two games remaining, the Blades will be confident they can retain their position in the Championship, with a trip to Loftus Road up next.

QPR have only one win in their previous eight matches, while next weekend’s opponents Fulham have already achieved automatic promotion.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. West Ham scouting Millwall attacker West Ham boss David Moyes was reportedly spotted at The Den a couple of weeks ago, taking a look at Millwall's Tyler Burey. The 21-year-old has scored twice in the Championship this season. (Hull Live)

2. Norwich join race for Robins youngster Norwich City are the latest club to join the race for Bristol City's Alex Scott, with Tottenham and Leeds United also keen. The 18-year-old's contract doesn't expire until 2025 (Bristol Live)

3. Fulham to rival PSG in midfielder race Fulham are preparing to battle PSG for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer. The 27-year-old has previously been linked with Manchester United. (The 72)

4. Swans consider move for Fulham academy product Swansea City are reportedly targeting Royal Union Saint-Gilloise defender Matthew Sorinola this summer. The Lambeth-born footballer moved to Belgium last summer. (Football League World)