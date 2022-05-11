Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Sheffield United are yet to release their retained list due to their upcoming play-off semi-final, however their are five players out of contract this summer.

Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson, David McGoldrick, Chris Basham and Adam Davies could all leave the club before the start of next season - though the latter also has the option for a further year in his deal.

The 29-year-old joined the Blades from Stoke City in January but is yet to make an appearance for the Yorkshire club.

Meanwhile, the remaining four players have all made over 20 Championship appearances this season and will be hoping they have earned themselves a spot in next season’s squad, though it will likely depend on the league that they are in.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Coventry City to miss out on defender to European giants Coventry City have suffered a blow in their attempts to bring Ian Maatsen back to the club with Borussia Dortmund also thought to be interested in the left-back. Maatsen was named as City's Young Player of The Year this season. (Football League World)

2. Fulham keeping tabs on ex-Tottenham star Fulham are reportedly considering a move for Watford's Moussa Sissoko as they search for players with Premier League experience. The 32-year-old has spent the last nine years in the English top flight with Newcastle, Tottenham and Watford. (Sport Witness)

3. Aston Villa reveal Cameron Archer plans Preston North End loanee Cameron Archer has returned to Aston Villa following the conclusion to the Championship season. Steven Gerrard has said he will 'have some good chats' about his future and admitted he will be analysed closely in pre-season so that the club 'make the right decision'. (Birmingham Live)

4. Cardiff suffer blow in pursuit of Millwall youngster Cardiff City look set to miss out on Millwall's Chinwike Okoli, with the 18-year-old preparing to sign his first professional contract with the Lions. Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Fulham have also expressed interest in the youngster. (The 72)