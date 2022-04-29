Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Sheffield United will travel to the capital this evening as they face QPR in the penultimate match of their Championship season.

With Middlesbrough only two points behind, the Blades will need to win their final two matches if they are to remain in a play-off spot.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be confident ahead of tonight’s clash, with the home side only winning one of their last eight matches.

United have also won their previous four meetings, with Oliver Norwood’s goal being the difference in the reverse fixture earlier this month.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. West Brom eye swoop for Millwall ace West Brom are reportedly targeting Millwall forward Jed Wallace, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Nottingham Forest have previously expressed interest in the 28-year-old. (Express & Star) Photo Sales

2. Cardiff set sights on West Ham youngster Cardiff City are thought to be considering a move for West Ham's U23 star Aji Alese. The defender has been outstanding for the youth squad and has also made two senior appearances. (Wales Online) Photo Sales

3. QPR ace attracting Championship interest QPR's Yoann Barbet is reportedly a target for a number of Championship clubs, with his contract set to expire this summer. The French defender has made 40 league appearances this season. (The 72) Photo Sales

4. Championship boss expects summer exit Blackburn Rovers’ Tony Mowbray has admitted he expects to leave the club this summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. Rovers currently sit 8th in the Championship. (Northern Echo) Photo Sales