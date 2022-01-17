Blades goalkeeper departure 'imminent', Hull City Hull express interest in Ajax starlet

Sheffield United ended their weekend in defeat.

By Molly Burke
Monday, 17th January 2022, 9:15 am
17th January 2022 - Championship rumours

Sheffield United suffered a disappointing defeat to bottom-place Derby County on Saturday, with Tom Lawrence scoring a second half double.

The loss means that the Blades have now conceded five and scored zero this year, after losing 3-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup last weekend.

United now face a trip to Preston on Tuesday.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

