Here are the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Sheffield United’s Under 18s sealed the Professional Development League title with a win over Charlton Athletic at the weekend.
Despite being behind, the Blades managed to force their way into the lead with second half goals from Will Lankshear and Theo Williams.
The youth side end the season unbeaten in 17 matches, winning all but one.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Posh target Tigers veteran
Peterborough United are interested in signing Hull City's Richard Smallwood, who rejected the Tigers' offer of a 12-month extension to his contract. However, it is thought the 31-year-old is eager to remain in the north. (Hull Live)
2. Bournemouth to move for Boro midfielder
Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier will reportedly have the chance to join Bournemouth this summer following their promotion to the Premier League. The 23-year-old has only a year remaining on his contract. (Sports Mole)
3. Seasiders reject 'low offer' bid
Blackpool have reportedly rejected a bid from an unnamed Championship team for Daniel Grimshaw. The former Man City goalkeeper made 26 league appearances this season. (Football League World)
4. Rangers chase Millwall wonderkid
Rangers are said to be eyeing a move for Millwall youngster Zak Lovelace, with the forward yet to sign professional terms with the Championship club. The 16-year-old has already made four senior appearances for the Lions. (Daily Record)