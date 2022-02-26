The Blades drop out of the play-off places as a result, with Luton Town climbing into sixth after beating Derby County 1-0 at Kenilworth Road.

Jake Cooper’s second-half header was the difference between the two sides, with the Blades looking for a reaction on Friday night when they host another promotion hopeful Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted to defeat at The Den ...

Jake Cooper has now scored five goals in his last seven games against Sheffield United: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

@boothysufc: Get behind the lads and start another run. That is what they need. Out run, out fight, out play. Win, draw and lose as a team.

@nathangleed99: I’m all for a rotation change but crikey, a bit much at a time this ain’t it. Disappointing performance to say the least, also out of playoffs for now sums the day up, big big few matches coming up, on to the next

@The_Bladesman: Also seeing people saying Hecky thinks he's Pep or is getting overconfident with changes. Do you think he's looking at MGW and Berge and thinking 'nah, not for me'? They're obviously not fit enough to start. It's going to happen with our schedule.

@ImpoliteDoodle: At what point do we stop persisting with these two up front together. They don't work together and never have done

@D_a_n_M: Got the feeling Hecky was looking more towards Friday than today. MGW and Berge have to start surely?!

@Jackcgodfrey: I don’t ever want to see Cooper play against us ever again

@mrdavidsykes: Link between midfield and strikers was virtually none existent. Billy and McB aren’t looking like a combination with any chemistry. Defence looked fine other than the set piece goal. Loads of poor decisions and gave the ball away far too easily. No one better than a 6/10.

@craigsablade30: Started off too slow and never got going . Disappointing today against a poor team . It really is the worst championship ever this

@RyThompson1889: Just so frustrating, we have to rotate to avoid injuries but when we rotate we take an age to get going and today it’s ended up costing us. It’s worked in recent weeks but today was poor. Every player below par and didn’t look in the game until MGW and Berge came on.

@MartyKBlade: Anybody would think we were finished. 12 games left FFS! Runs always come to an end.

@S10Blade: Full credit to Millwall, they gave us absolutely nothing, but the constant chopping and changing isn't helping us. #sufc #twitterblades