Blades 'confident' of centre-back signing, Tykes eye Man City full-back

Today is the final day of the January window.

By Molly Burke
Monday, 31st January 2022, 8:00 am
31st January 2022 - Deadline Day rumours

Sheffield United have made only one signing this season, bringing in goalkeeper Adam Davies from Stoke City.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Blades have also sent Oliver Burke and Michael Verrips out on loan to Millwall and Fortuna Sittard respectively.

Sheffield United fans will be keen to see some more fresh faces arrive at Bramall Lane before tonight’s deadline.

Here are the best of today’s deadline day rumours...

BladesMan CityOliver BurkeStoke City