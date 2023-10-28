Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United midfielder Anis Slimane makes his full debut for the Blades this afternoon at Arsenal. The Tunisian international is one of two changes made by boss Paul Heckingbottom as his side look for their first win of the season at the Emirates Stadium.

Slimane, who had cameos off the bench against Palace, Newcastle and West Ham earlier this season before picking up an injury, made the move to Sheffield in the summer from Brondby. He caught the eye in pre-season before his hopes of making an immediate impact were derailed by injury, and replaces Cameron Archer in the starting XI.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the other change, Rhian Brewster comes into the side to replace the injured Oli McBurnie, who damaged his groin last weekend against Manchester United. Goalkeeper Adam Davies and defender Yasser Larouci are back on the bench, as is returning defender George Baldock following his absence with a calf injury. Auston Trusty makes his first appearance against Arsenal since moving to the Blades from the Gunners in the summer.

Youngsters Ryan One and Andre Brooks are again on the bench, alongside Archer, John Fleck and Ben Osborn.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Norwood, Souza, Slimane, Hamer, McAtee, Brewster. Subs: Davies, Baldock, Fleck, Archer, Traore, Osborn, One, Larouci, Brooks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side have made five changes from their midweek Champions League win in Seville, with captain Martin Odegaard rested. Bukayo Saka captains the side while former Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is on the bench.