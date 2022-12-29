It was close. Maybe closer than it should have been given that, on those rare occasions both teams decided to pause for breath, the difference in class between them was starkly evident.

But as they have done so countless times over the course of the past 12 months, Sheffield United got the job done; kissing goodbye to 2022 with a result which saw them open up an 11 point gap over third-placed Blackburn Rovers and draw level with leaders Burnley who face Stoke City tomorrow night.

Despite the disappointment of last term’s play-off semi-finals, this has been a productive year for a United squad which appears well-equipped to avoid the lottery of the end-of-season knockouts this time around. Sander Berge’s fourth of the campaign, coupled with a moment of brilliance from James McAtee who spun away from Sonny Carey before darting nearly the length of the pitch and finishing his own memorable move, delivered their 27th victory in the competition since it began. With arguably the division’s deepest squad and its second best goal difference, 12 superior to their nearest rivals, not even the notoriously cautious Paul Heckingbottom could resist celebrating wildly in front of Bloomfield Road’s away stand after the final whistle.

But the fight Michael Appleton’s men displayed, particularly after Marvin Ekpiteta had hauled them back into the game, served as a reminder that nothing is ever straight-forward in England’s second tier.

The pre-match applause for Pele was heartwarming. The contest which followed, utterly frenetic. Blackpool began it by bombarding Wes Foderingham’s area with crosses aimed towards Gary Madine. For the most part they were repelled. Albeit not always at the first time of asking. Still, United’s rejigged defence, with Jack Robinson deputising for the suspended John Egan, stood firm for the most part. Indeed it was a long-range effort by Ian Poveda, delivered with purpose and venom, which came closest to breaking the visitors’ resolve during the opening exchanges. Wes Foderingham tipped it onto the crossbar. But not with total conviction.

Heckingbottom’s men have shown they can fight fire with fire. But against opponents battling against relegation, they decided to take a much more subtle approach. Some Fred Astaire-like footwork from Norway international Berge nearly saw him plot a course through at the other end of the pitch. An even niftier piece of skill, this time by Anel Ahmedhodzic, resulted in the Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-half seeing an attempt deflected wide. Iliman Ndiaye, United’s magician in chief, nodded his head in appreciation.

Neither United nor Berge were going to be denied though and midway through the first-half he found the bottom corner after ghosting into position following an exchange with the young Senegalese.

By now Blackpool were surviving on a mixture of luck and wit. Ndiaye shot just wide after Dan Grimshaw successfully narrowed his angles before James Husband nearly sliced a cross by Jayden Bogle, impressing on his first appearance since the beginning of October, into the back of the hosts’ net.

The players of Sheffield United and Blackpool pay tribute to the memory of the legendary Pele before the match at Bloomfield Road

When McAtee, who is growing in stature with every passing week, doubled United’s advantage soon after the re-start the outcome seemed to be in little doubt. But after the on-loan Manchester City midfielder caressed the ball beyond Grimshaw, Ekpiteta reduced the deficit after pouncing from close-range when Madine helped on a corner.

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Husband, Yates, Madine ©, Carey, Beesley (Dougall 66), Ekpiteta, Thompson, Poveda (Hamilton 83), Patino (Lavery 66). Not used: S Moore, Williams, Wright, J Moore.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Stevens (Lowe 77), Bogle (Baldock 69), Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Clark, Norwood, Berge, McAtee (Doyle 77), Sharp ©, Ndiaye (Jebbison 87). Not used: Davies, Basham, Brooks.

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside).

Sheffield United's Sander Berge (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool: Tim Markland/PA Wire.

Attendance: 13,295.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool: Tim Markland/PA Wire.

