Blackpool v Sheffield United: Live updates from Bloomfield Road as Blades make one change
Sheffield United are looking to recover their place in the Championship play-offs this evening when they face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.
United dropped to seventh overnight when Middlesbrough won 2-0 at Birmingham City, and Paul Heckingbottom’s men will be looking to bounce back from their weekend drubbing at Coventry City too.
Keep up to date with every key moment on our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blackpool v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:13
Blades change
sees Ndiaye go off and Hourihane come on, probably freeing up Berge to play a little further forward?
Bowler goes close again
after turning one way and then the other before looking to find the far corner, he hits it well but it goes narrowly wide
Huge chance for Blackpool
as CJ Hamilton finds himself in acres of space one-on-one with Foderingham, but he smashes his shot high over the Blades bar
Free-kick Blades
as Norrington-Davies is flattened down the left after Egan’s good pass set him clear, Norwood goes over to take it and it’s deep towards Egan but he can’t get it on target and it goes over the Blackpool bar
We’re back underway
and Blackpool had an early chance to go ahead in the openning minutes when Callum Connolly stole in and looked to take advantage of some indecision from Foderingham but he could only poke wide of the near post
Half time
and a pretty forgettable 45 minutes comes to an end - the blades have had a few half chances and openings but nothing too serious and Blackpool came closest when Bowler hit the bar, but it’s not been a classic in freezing conditions so far. Ndiaye has looked lively for United and MGW has been involved, without much really coming off for him
OFF THE BAR
and Blackpool go closest to scoring as Bowler’s effort cannons back off the crossbar, Egan does well to block the follow-up from Hamilton
Free header for Madine
from a deep corner but it’s planted, fortunately, straight at Foderingham
Good Blades break
sees Ndiaye and MGW combine before Norrington-Davies’s shot was blocked on the left channel
Booking for Robinson
as he brings down Dougall as the Blackpool man looked to break