Blackpool v Sheffield United: Live updates from Bloomfield Road as Blades make one change

Sheffield United are looking to recover their place in the Championship play-offs this evening when they face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:06 pm

United dropped to seventh overnight when Middlesbrough won 2-0 at Birmingham City, and Paul Heckingbottom’s men will be looking to bounce back from their weekend drubbing at Coventry City too.

Keep up to date with every key moment on our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.

CJ Hamilton of Blackpool attempts a tackle on Kyron Gordon of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Blackpool v Blades LIVE

Last updated: Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:13

Blades change

sees Ndiaye go off and Hourihane come on, probably freeing up Berge to play a little further forward?

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:10

Bowler goes close again

after turning one way and then the other before looking to find the far corner, he hits it well but it goes narrowly wide

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:06

Huge chance for Blackpool

as CJ Hamilton finds himself in acres of space one-on-one with Foderingham, but he smashes his shot high over the Blades bar

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:01

Free-kick Blades

as Norrington-Davies is flattened down the left after Egan’s good pass set him clear, Norwood goes over to take it and it’s deep towards Egan but he can’t get it on target and it goes over the Blackpool bar

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 20:56

We’re back underway

and Blackpool had an early chance to go ahead in the openning minutes when Callum Connolly stole in and looked to take advantage of some indecision from Foderingham but he could only poke wide of the near post

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 20:33

Half time

and a pretty forgettable 45 minutes comes to an end - the blades have had a few half chances and openings but nothing too serious and Blackpool came closest when Bowler hit the bar, but it’s not been a classic in freezing conditions so far. Ndiaye has looked lively for United and MGW has been involved, without much really coming off for him

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 20:25

OFF THE BAR

and Blackpool go closest to scoring as Bowler’s effort cannons back off the crossbar, Egan does well to block the follow-up from Hamilton

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 20:23

Free header for Madine

from a deep corner but it’s planted, fortunately, straight at Foderingham

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 20:22

Good Blades break

sees Ndiaye and MGW combine before Norrington-Davies’s shot was blocked on the left channel

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 20:17

Booking for Robinson

as he brings down Dougall as the Blackpool man looked to break

