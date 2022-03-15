Blackpool v Sheffield United: Danny Hall's prediction and Blades starting XI amid injury crisis

One is that their injury concerns are making things difficult for boss Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff, as they attempt to plot a way through the fixture schedule while not losing any more bodies.

The other is that his starting XI pretty much picks itself because in a lot of cases, United only have one option for the position anyway with as many as 11 senior players missing for the Bloomfield Road clash.

United have done well to get into the position they have done amidst such a destabilising backdrop, which has seen them lose a number of key men to season-ending injuries and others, including the influential Chris Basham, for a number of weeks.

With those issues in mind I’m minded to lean towards a draw as United look to consolidate their play-off place...

1. Wes Foderingham The only positive of United's sorry showing at Coventry at the weekend

2. Ben Osborn In an ideal world, United wouldn't be playing Osborn at right wing-back while they're going for promotion. But it's testament to his ability, attitude and football intelligence that he can play it without issue

3. Kyron Gordon After a tough afternoon at Coventry, Gordon keeps his place at right centre-half because of United's lack of options

4. John Egan Uncharacteristically poor at Coventry, Egan has nevertheless proven himself to be a classy operator and will back himself to bounce back