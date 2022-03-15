Blackpool v Sheffield United: Danny Hall's prediction and Blades starting XI amid injury crisis

One is that their injury concerns are making things difficult for boss Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff, as they attempt to plot a way through the fixture schedule while not losing any more bodies.
The other is that his starting XI pretty much picks itself because in a lot of cases, United only have one option for the position anyway with as many as 11 senior players missing for the Bloomfield Road clash.
United have done well to get into the position they have done amidst such a destabilising backdrop, which has seen them lose a number of key men to season-ending injuries and others, including the influential Chris Basham, for a number of weeks.
With those issues in mind I’m minded to lean towards a draw as United look to consolidate their play-off place...