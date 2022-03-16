From the chastening 4-1 defeat at Coventry City on Saturday, Paul Heckingbottom has recalled Iliman Ndiaye in place of Conor Hourihane.

An already-young bench has been shuffled to include striker Will Osula and defender Nickseon Gomis, as well as 17-year-old Oli Arblaster.

Meanwhile, Blackpool make two changes with former Blade Gary Madine in their starting XI as well as ex-Wednesday man Jordan Thorniley.

Will Osula of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Blades: Foderingham, Osborn, Gordon, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Berge, Ndiaye, Gibbs-White, Sharp.

Subs: A. Davies, Hourihane, Lopata, Osula, Jebbison, Arblaster, Gomis.

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Connolly, Husband, Stewart, Dougall, Bowler, Hamilton, Madine.