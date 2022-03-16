Blackpool v Sheffield United confirmed teams: Blades make ONE change for Bloomfield Road trip

Sheffield United have made one change to their side for this evening’s game against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 7:11 pm

From the chastening 4-1 defeat at Coventry City on Saturday, Paul Heckingbottom has recalled Iliman Ndiaye in place of Conor Hourihane.

An already-young bench has been shuffled to include striker Will Osula and defender Nickseon Gomis, as well as 17-year-old Oli Arblaster.

Meanwhile, Blackpool make two changes with former Blade Gary Madine in their starting XI as well as ex-Wednesday man Jordan Thorniley.

Will Osula of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Blades: Foderingham, Osborn, Gordon, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Berge, Ndiaye, Gibbs-White, Sharp.

Subs: A. Davies, Hourihane, Lopata, Osula, Jebbison, Arblaster, Gomis.

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Connolly, Husband, Stewart, Dougall, Bowler, Hamilton, Madine.

Subs: Moore, James, Robson, Kirk, Dale, Yates, Lavery.

