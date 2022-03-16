Blackpool v Sheffield United: Build-up, team news and updates from Championship clash

Sheffield United have commissioned an in-depth investigation of the injuries they have suffered recently after a mounting fitness crisis threatened to derail their hopes of making the play-offs.

United are fifth in the table ahead of Wednesday evening’s trip to Blackpool, but could have as many as 11 senior players missing for the game against Neil Critchley’s men after a remarkable spate of injury issues.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff have been forced to consider adjusting United’s training schedules in a bid to avoid any further issues, after Ben Davies, John Fleck and Oli McBurnie became the latest additions to their casualty list.

Davies and Fleck missed the Coventry City defeat at the weekend, while McBurnie limped off with a dead leg after being introduced as a substitute himself. He will be given every chance to prove his fitness for the Blackpool clash, but if he misses out the Blades will travel to Bloomfield Road with just one senior and recognised striker in skipper Billy Sharp.

Defenders George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, Charlie Goode, Jack O’Connell and Enda Stevens are all out, while Davies is a doubt.

Strikers Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick are out for the remainder of the season.

“I wouldn’t say a crisis, it’s part and parcel of football,” boss Paul Heckingbottom said ahead of the trip to Blackpool.

“But the injured list is bigger than the fit list and it’s a problem.”