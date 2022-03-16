Blackpool v Sheffield United: Build-up, team news and updates from Championship clash
Sheffield United are looking to recover their place in the Championship play-offs this evening when they face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.
United dropped to seventh overnight when Middlesbrough won 2-0 at Birmingham City, and Paul Heckingbottom’s men will be looking to bounce back from their weekend drubbing at Coventry City too.
Keep up to date with every key moment on our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Blackpool v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 18:27
The stage is set
for the Blades - a big night and big chance for them to make another statement in their play-off push after Boro’s win last night
The steps United are taking to cope with injury crisis
Sheffield United have commissioned an in-depth investigation of the injuries they have suffered recently after a mounting fitness crisis threatened to derail their hopes of making the play-offs.
United are fifth in the table ahead of Wednesday evening’s trip to Blackpool, but could have as many as 11 senior players missing for the game against Neil Critchley’s men after a remarkable spate of injury issues.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff have been forced to consider adjusting United’s training schedules in a bid to avoid any further issues, after Ben Davies, John Fleck and Oli McBurnie became the latest additions to their casualty list.
Davies and Fleck missed the Coventry City defeat at the weekend, while McBurnie limped off with a dead leg after being introduced as a substitute himself. He will be given every chance to prove his fitness for the Blackpool clash, but if he misses out the Blades will travel to Bloomfield Road with just one senior and recognised striker in skipper Billy Sharp.
Defenders George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, Charlie Goode, Jack O’Connell and Enda Stevens are all out, while Davies is a doubt.
Strikers Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick are out for the remainder of the season.
“I wouldn’t say a crisis, it’s part and parcel of football,” boss Paul Heckingbottom said ahead of the trip to Blackpool.
“But the injured list is bigger than the fit list and it’s a problem.”
With Basham and Goode out, Kyron Gordon is expected to continue at right centre-half while United could be forced to keep left-footed midfielder Ben Osborn at right wing-back in the absences of Bogle and Baldock.
M A T C H D A Y
and the Blades are back in action just a few days after their mauling at Coventry at the weekend - a good early chance to put things right after that disappointment and also the extra motivation of reclaiming their place in the play-offs after dropping out last night following Boro’s win at Birmingham City