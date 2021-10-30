Blackpool boss backs Sheffield United to challenge for promotion despite Bramall Lane defeat

The Blades once again paid the ultimate price for their profligacy as Keshi Anderson struck the only goal of the game with 14 minutes of normal time remaining, to send last season’s League One play-off winners sixth in the Championship.

United had earlier seen an opening goal by Iliman Ndiaye ruled out for offside, before Lys Mousset hit the crossbar.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I suppose 1-0, when you keep a clean sheet and you score a goal like we've scored, you have to say it was a perfect away performance,” Critchley said.

"We knew we were facing a very good team today and a lot of the Sheffield United supporters will go home unhappy.

“But I've got no doubt this Sheffield team, if they keep playing the way they are, will be up there at the end of the season.

Neil Critchley's Blackpool side beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane: Howard Roe

"In preparation for this game, I was speaking to the staff and the analyst and I honestly thought this was our toughest game this season.

"I think the way they play, the positions they take up on the pitch and how they control the game, gives you real problems.