Blackpool 0 Sheffield United 0: Boss left fuming as Blades miss chance to go back into play-offs
Sheffield United couldn’t recover their place in the Championship play-offs this evening as they drew 0-0 with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.
United dropped to ninth after Nottingham Forest beat QPR, with boss Paul Heckingbottom left fuming over two disallowed goals that went against his side.
Here’s what Heckingbottom had to say, and the story of the game on the coast…
Last updated: Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 22:44
PH: Should have been coming away with a 2-0 win
“Neil’s got them going,” Heckingbottom added of Neil Critchley’s side.
“We knew it was going to be tough.
“Whilst the little moments of quality we were looking for didn’t quite happen at the top of the pitch, the set plays worked and we should have been coming away with a 2-0 win.”
Heckingbottom fuming about disallowed goals
“Sander is onside in the first half and for the second, we’ve just watched it back and there’s not one of our players between the ball and the goalkeeper,” Heckingbottom said.
“There’s maybe two Blackpool players. So if the goalkeeper can’t see, that’s because of them. Not because of any of our players.
“There’s so many games when you’re desperate for a linesman to make a decision and tonight, there’s two he didn’t need to get involved with.
“We deserved three points, we earned three points and had them taken away from us.”
FULL TIME
and it finishes goalless on the coast as the sides can’t be separated ... the controversy came with the disallowed goal from Norwood and it’d be interesting to see that back, but it didn’t count and it’s another point on the board for the Blades. Stay tuned for a match report, player ratings and reaction
GOA..... no!
Norwood looks to have put the Blades ahead but a very, very late offside flag sees the goal ruled out - impossible to see in real time whether it was the right call or not from our vantage point
Blades change
sees Ndiaye go off and Hourihane come on, probably freeing up Berge to play a little further forward?
Bowler goes close again
after turning one way and then the other before looking to find the far corner, he hits it well but it goes narrowly wide
Huge chance for Blackpool
as CJ Hamilton finds himself in acres of space one-on-one with Foderingham, but he smashes his shot high over the Blades bar
Free-kick Blades
as Norrington-Davies is flattened down the left after Egan’s good pass set him clear, Norwood goes over to take it and it’s deep towards Egan but he can’t get it on target and it goes over the Blackpool bar
We’re back underway
and Blackpool had an early chance to go ahead in the openning minutes when Callum Connolly stole in and looked to take advantage of some indecision from Foderingham but he could only poke wide of the near post
Half time
and a pretty forgettable 45 minutes comes to an end - the blades have had a few half chances and openings but nothing too serious and Blackpool came closest when Bowler hit the bar, but it’s not been a classic in freezing conditions so far. Ndiaye has looked lively for United and MGW has been involved, without much really coming off for him