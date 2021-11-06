Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United: Rhian Brewster scores first league goal since Liverpool move
Sheffield United are looking to kickstart their season this afternoon as they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.
The Blades will be looking to go into the upcoming international break on a high, after losing to Blackpool and drawing with Nottingham Forest in their last two outings.
Blackburn v Sheffield United LIVE
Chance for Brewster
as the ball bounces invitingly for him on the edge of the box, but he skews it wide and it rolls wide of the Blackburn goal
Corner Blades
as Bogle once again enjoys acres of space and is found by Norwood, he cuts inside on his left foot but it’s deflected behind - Norwood takes it and it’s headed behind again, from the second Blackburn break clear and Poveda shoots over the United bar
Goal Rovers
and the home side are level as Khadra cuts inside and out and then shoots, it takes a deflection off Egan and wrongfoots Olsen in goal to drag the hosts back on terms
Superb from Basham
as Fleck loses the ball in midfield and Rovers break, Khadra looks to race clear but Basham gets across, matches him and then wins the ball, and a throw-in in the process - a second later and it’d have been a penalty. Class act
Fleck is booked
as he takes one for the team as Rovers look to break over the halfway line - Egan had lost the ball and Rovers had an advantage until the Scot intervened
Nervy moment for Olsen
as a free-kick from the right is floated in, he comes to claim it but hesitates slightly and Lenihan gets something on the ball but can only flick it wide - surely he has to clean everything out there, as a goalkeeper of his size?
Game has quietened down a bit
after that early goal, not-given penalty and offside goal drama, we’re ticking over the 20 minute mark and the Blades still lead 1-0 thanks to Brewster’s early goal - a brilliantly-struck volley with great technique, and not at all the strike of a man who hadn’t scored a league goal for the Blades in so, so long
Rovers have the ball in the net
through Diaz as the ball over the top sends him free, but the flag was already up for offside before the shot beat Olsen
How was that not a penalty?
as Basham looks to have fouled Diaz in the box, but the referee waves play on - a let off for the Blades on first glance
Bogle goes into the book
for pulling back his man as he looks to break free, but the resulting free-kick is scrambled clear by the Blades defence