Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United: Jokanovic and Mowbray reaction as Rovers come from behind to win

We scored early but didn’t find the benefit of it. We were nervous and didn’t find enough quality to move the ball. We made unenforced mistakes and were pushed backwards. We found a lot of problems. We weren’t at our best level and we paid an expensive price.

I have been here four months and we are always talking about mental problems. We are a football team and need to trust in our qualities. We are recently relegated, a lot of players have two years experienced of the higher league and you must be brave in your work and stick with the plan. With all my respect to Blackburn it’s a really young team and they pushed us with speed and energy and enthusiasm. They scored three and could have scored more. We could also have scored more, we weren’t clinical enough in important moments and we weren’t solid enough and made mistakes in our box. They scored three easy goals and if you give teams those chances it is hard for us.

We need to work hard. It’s clear for us, we brought 5,000 people here and the performance was so poor, we must be disappointed for this amount of people from Sheffield. Our only solution is to be calm, continue to work hard. There isn’t another solution.

We can talk about this shape or that shape, we tried different ones and we need to be prudent and check what is the best way for us to play football. Today was our worst game we play in this 17 games so far, it’s really hard for me for the team and for our supporters too.