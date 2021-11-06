Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United: Jokanovic and Mowbray reaction as Rovers come from behind to win
Sheffield United could not kickstart their season this afternoon as they lost 3-1 to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.
The Blades go into the upcoming international break on a low point, after losing to Blackpool and drawing with Nottingham Forest in their last two outings.
Keep up to date with the reaction from both managers on our live blog.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Blackburn v Sheffield United LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 17:53
Slavisa Jokanovic’s reaction
We scored early but didn’t find the benefit of it. We were nervous and didn’t find enough quality to move the ball. We made unenforced mistakes and were pushed backwards. We found a lot of problems. We weren’t at our best level and we paid an expensive price.
I have been here four months and we are always talking about mental problems. We are a football team and need to trust in our qualities. We are recently relegated, a lot of players have two years experienced of the higher league and you must be brave in your work and stick with the plan. With all my respect to Blackburn it’s a really young team and they pushed us with speed and energy and enthusiasm. They scored three and could have scored more. We could also have scored more, we weren’t clinical enough in important moments and we weren’t solid enough and made mistakes in our box. They scored three easy goals and if you give teams those chances it is hard for us.
We need to work hard. It’s clear for us, we brought 5,000 people here and the performance was so poor, we must be disappointed for this amount of people from Sheffield. Our only solution is to be calm, continue to work hard. There isn’t another solution.
We can talk about this shape or that shape, we tried different ones and we need to be prudent and check what is the best way for us to play football. Today was our worst game we play in this 17 games so far, it’s really hard for me for the team and for our supporters too.
But we must be brave, show responsibility and continue to work. I believe we can fight for the top six. On paper we are a strong team but in reality, it shows us we need to be more serious and more solid and take more responsibility. Show more humility, respect the other team and us as well.
Tony Mowbray’s reaction to victory over Blades...
And Mowbray said: “We talked about getting off to a good start and making sure we were still in the game after 20 minutes.
“Well, we were 1-0 down after about 80 seconds but they responded extremely well. We had to cope with the game in midweek and it showed great strength in character for this team, to stick together and come back and find a way to win.
“They had a good bit of play down the wing, the boy pulled it back and the lad Brewster volleyed it in. The intention was to be aggressive and try and effect them. We could have scored a lot more goals than we did and how we didn’t get a penalty bemused me.
“The fans were with the team even when we went 1-0 down and I think that had an effect on the way we reacted and got the result. Fans should come to the game to enjoy it and if you win, lose or draw, if you have a team that gives everything that’s all you can ask for.”
Full time
and the boos from the away end tell the story as United slip to a sorry defeat
Olsen makes a decent stop
to deny Diaz after he was played through one-on-one, the striker elected to shoot rather than take it closer and the Swede palmed it away
Final Blades sub
sees Baldock come on for Bogle with 10 minutes or so to go
Blades go close
as Mousset’s shot is saved by the keeper after MGW picks him out, the rebound falls to Sharp whose touch fails him and then Gibbs-White hits the post/bar with his follow-up shot. It’s been that kind of day for United
3-1 Rovers
and Poveda scores it, after the initial shot was saved by Olsen but pushed out into the danger area, Poveda picked it up and tucked home the rebound smartly - not great goalkeeping from the United No.1 and the hosts have a two-goal advantage
Close to an own goal
as Gibbs-White’s cross lands on the roof of the Rovers goal via a touch from Lenihan - the Blades corner goes behind for another one which the ‘keeper punches away
Double Blades sub
sees Mousset and Ndiaye come on, for Brewster and Fleck
Goal Rovers
and the home side have their rewards for starting the second half much the brighter side as Diaz converts from close range from a cross from the right, it’s been coming in fairness despite Sharp going close during the period without any wifi, shooting straight at Kaminski. 17291 at Rovers today with 4705 from Bramall Lane