Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says his side could have scored more against Sheffield United

Mowbray’s side issued the perfect response to their 7-0 hammering at home to Fulham in midweek, with goals from Reda Khadra, Ian Poveda and Ben Brereton Diaz turning the game around after Rhian Brewster had put the Blades ahead.

Robin Olsen made a decent save to deny Diaz and Blackburn could have had a penalty when Chris Basham tangled with the striker.

And Mowbray said: “We talked about getting off to a good start and making sure we were still in the game after 20 minutes.

“Well, we were 1-0 down after about 80 seconds but they responded extremely well. We had to cope with the game in midweek and it showed great strength in character for this team, to stick together and come back and find a way to win.

“They had a good bit of play down the wing, the boy pulled it back and the lad Brewster volleyed it in. The intention was to be aggressive and try and effect them. We could have scored a lot more goals than we did and how we didn’t get a penalty bemused me.