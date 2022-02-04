Birmingham City v Sheffield United: Ndiaye sees penalty claim waved away as City fans protest against owners
Sheffield United will look to build on last weekend’s victory at Peterborough United when they travel to Birmingham City this evening.
Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, warned his side in the build-up to expect a tough test from the Blues tonight.
“Birmingham will pose us problems with how direct and intent they are,” he said earlier this week.
“We know we will have to stand up to that. We know we will have to earn the right to get the ball down and play. Regardless of style of play, they create big chances.
“Set plays and early balls into your box. Everything that disrupts you as a team, they try and do it.”
Big chance for the Blades
as a long ball and flick on cut open the Brum defence, Berge fed Fleck to his left and the Scot’s shot is deflected over
Bit of handbags
in the far corner as Roberts and Ndiaye tussle after a challenge - Robers has Ndiaye in a headlock and there’s a bit of pushing and shoving that ends in Roberts and Sharp, who had raced over to protect his young teammate, seeing yellow
We’re back under way
and no changes for the Blades at the break
HALF TIME
and a half low on chances and bits of quality comes to an end - Ndiaye has been very good and could/should have had a penalty in that first half but nothing was given and the Blades have to go in level. In fairness neither goalkeeper has been tested
Norwood tries to find Bogle
but he overhits the pass and it rolls harmlessly out of play
Let off for Foderingham
as he misses a cross from the right and Taylor cuts it back to Pedersen, but he miscues his shot horribly and the Blades breathe a huge sigh of relief
Corner Blades
as RND’s cross takes a nick on its way behind - Norwood goes over to take and it goes deep, Etheridge comes out to punch it away
Chance for the Blades
as the cross comes in, Sharp heads it back across goal and Ndiaye seems to lose it in the flight, he can’t get it under control and RND’s cross comes back off the bar, but the flag was already up indicating the ball was out of play
Fleck gets across
to nick the ball away from the onrushing Bacuna after a scuffed cross from the left almost landed in his path
Berge’s cross
from the right almost gets through to Ndiaye in the middle, it takes a nick off Roberts and the Blues scramble it clear