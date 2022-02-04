Birmingham City v Sheffield United: Build-up, team news and live updates from Championship clash

Birmingham fans are planning to demonstrate against their owners during tonight’s game, and the Blues have appealed for calm in a statement posted this afternoon...

The Club understands the frustrations felt by sections of the fanbase and supports the right to freedom of expression and peaceful protest.

The support shown for Lee Bowyer and the team in recent weeks has been commendable, but we implore that if you choose to protest it continues in this way and does not adversely affect the football being played on the pitch.

Whilst the large majority of recent demonstrations have remained nonviolent and supportive of the players, we have seen a number of incidents in recent weeks that we do not condone.

A small number of fans made their way on to the lower tiers of the Kop during our game with Barnsley, which is still unsafe to host spectators. Two female stewards were assaulted by spectators at this fixture. During the Peterborough game, a number of minor incidents with stewards were also reported.

Anti-social behaviour was seen by both sets of supporters during our away fixture with Derby County, with four arrests. Videos of seats being thrown across the supporter divide have circulated on social media, and the Club does not tolerate this behaviour and will be working with Derbyshire Police to source evidence and issue banning orders to home and away fans.

We ask that potential demonstrations do not affect the 90 minutes of football, your safety, the safety of other spectators or the safety of our staff inside St. Andrew’s.