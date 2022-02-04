Birmingham City v Sheffield United: Build-up, team news and live updates from Championship clash
Sheffield United will look to build on last weekend’s victory at Peterborough United when they travel to Birmingham City this evening.
Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, warned his side in the build-up to expect a tough test from the Blues tonight.
“Birmingham will pose us problems with how direct and intent they are,” he said earlier this week.
“We know we will have to stand up to that. We know we will have to earn the right to get the ball down and play. Regardless of style of play, they create big chances.
“Set plays and early balls into your box. Everything that disrupts you as a team, they try and do it.”
Birmingham City v Sheffield United LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 04 February, 2022, 19:12
What Hecky said about planned fan protests
Reports that Birmingham City fans are planning to protest against their club’s owners should not lull Sheffield United into a false sense of security ahead of their visit to St Andrews tonight, Paul Heckingbottom has warned.
A welcome return for this man
TEAM NEWS
and the Blades make three changes for the City clash - one enforced with Rhian Brewster injured, and two more in the engine room of midfield
The stage is set for the Blades
Blues issue statement ahead of planned demonstrations
Birmingham fans are planning to demonstrate against their owners during tonight’s game, and the Blues have appealed for calm in a statement posted this afternoon...
The Club understands the frustrations felt by sections of the fanbase and supports the right to freedom of expression and peaceful protest.
The support shown for Lee Bowyer and the team in recent weeks has been commendable, but we implore that if you choose to protest it continues in this way and does not adversely affect the football being played on the pitch.
Whilst the large majority of recent demonstrations have remained nonviolent and supportive of the players, we have seen a number of incidents in recent weeks that we do not condone.
A small number of fans made their way on to the lower tiers of the Kop during our game with Barnsley, which is still unsafe to host spectators. Two female stewards were assaulted by spectators at this fixture. During the Peterborough game, a number of minor incidents with stewards were also reported.
Anti-social behaviour was seen by both sets of supporters during our away fixture with Derby County, with four arrests. Videos of seats being thrown across the supporter divide have circulated on social media, and the Club does not tolerate this behaviour and will be working with Derbyshire Police to source evidence and issue banning orders to home and away fans.
We ask that potential demonstrations do not affect the 90 minutes of football, your safety, the safety of other spectators or the safety of our staff inside St. Andrew’s.
We welcome hearing your thoughts about the Club and we hope you begin to see improvements around St. Andrew’s in the coming months.
M A T C H D A Y
and the Blades travel to the second city to face Birmingham City, looking to make it a hat-trick of victories after wins over Luton and Peterborough in recent weeks - the game is live on Sky of course but we’ll also bring you live updates of every key moment from St. Andrew’s, as well as team news and build-up ahead of the 7.45pm kick off